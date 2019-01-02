Share:

Addressing a special ceremony regarding 100-day performance of the Punjab government held at Aiwan-e-Iqbal, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said: “The time has come to materialise the dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan to make new Pakistan as envisioned by Quaid-i-Azam.”

He added, “By appointing the chief minister from a remote area which is deprived of basic facilities, foundation of the change has been laid. The office of the chief minister is a matter of honour for me but it is also a challenge for me because expectations of people are very high.”

Usman Buzdar is a politician, and his father Fatah Muhammad Buzdar chief of Buzdar tribe was elected thrice as Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA).Usman Buzdar was elected as District Nazim from Taunsa Sharif in 2001, and also participated in provincial elections in 2013. He holds Bachelor of law degree from the Law College (Multan),and Master’sDegree in political science(BZU).

Apart from that, Imran Khan had given three main reasons for his choice for Buzdar i.e. he is honest; he is educated; he is from the remote area of Southern Punjab and he is hardworking. CM Usman Buzdar rightly said that status quo has been broken in Punjab first time in decades due to selfless leadership and 22 years of political struggle of Imran Khan. As regards performance in 100-days plan, he said this plan was not an end in itself but a roadmap for destination and means to an end. The chief minister said executive committees have been formed at federal and provincial level to fulfill the promise of creation of South Punjab province on administrative grounds. In the first phase, independent secretariat will start functioning from July 1, 2019, which is no mean achievement.

He recounted his other achievements vis-à-vis first time in the history of the province, indiscriminate action against encroachments has been launched and more than one lakh acres of land valuing about 171 billion rupees has been retrieved in the first 100 days. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan understands problems of the people and he presented the idea of panahgah (shelter homes) for the homeless people. Punjab government has set up shelter homes on his directions where food, security and basic health facilities are being provided to the people. The buildings of panagha are in the construction phase at five places in Lahore and Rawalpindi, and similar shelter homeswill be set up in all 36 districts in phases. A local government system is being worked out, and first time in history 30 per cent of development funds will be transferred to local government institutions.

While the committee on police reforms has started its work,the new law of DRC will be presented in the assembly soon in this regard. The practical steps have been initiated to provide homes to the people under the PM’s housing scheme ‘ApnaGhar’, and the process of giving interest-free loans up to five lakhs has been started with the collaboration of Akhuwat. The Punjab Skill Development Authority has been set up, which will help in providing livelihood to the people.Four technical universities are also being set up. The new industrial policy has been approved under which eight new economic zones will be set up which will enable more than 1.2 million youth to get jobs. He said new labour policy 2018 is being introduced for the welfare and protection of rights of labourers, which is a long-awaited demand of the working classes.

The PTI government is also introducing first tourism policy in Punjab while new agriculture policy in Punjab has been finalised which aims at the welfare and development of farmers. New livestock policy is being introduced in line with the vision of PM Imran Khan. Measures will be taken for smart farming and best breeding.First water policy and water master plan are also being prepared. CM Usman Buzdar said the provision of health facilities is the priority of 100 days’ plan, as healthy nation can contribute to the progress of the country and prosperity ot its people. The scope of the Insaaf Health Cards will be enhanced to whole of the province after its startin 17 districts. Recruitments to nine thousand posts of doctors, women medical officers and nurses has been completed. Five mother and child healthcare centres will be set up.

The government is resolved to give the sense of protection and economic empowerment to women.The PTI government has also to its credit of posting more and more women on administrative posts in Punjab. We are introducing the project of the provision of clean drinking water in villages and cities for which a separate authority is being set up. The annual sports calendar is being formed for the promotion of sports in Punjab under which sports events will be organised at every level;sports leagues will be organized and held at educational institutions. New cultural policy has been formed first time in Punjab and work on Alhmra School of Performing Arts has been started. The Artist Health Insurance is also being introduced and a proposal of setting up of Sufi university in Punjab is also being reviewed. It has been decided to hold horse and cattle show in a unique way again.

The chief minister said the Advisory Council for Good Governance has been set up first time in Punjab. As many as 14000 km long roads from farms to markets will be constructed under the CM Rural Roads Program. The important roads in Punjab will be constructed in phases under public-private partnership and 11 important roads have been earmarked for this purpose. The PTI government will get the honour of record legislation first time in the history. More than 31 laws are in the process of approval while some of them have been presented in the assembly for approval and the remaining will be presented in the next sessions. He said the PTI government believes in the religious tolerance as per Islamic traditions, and Minorities Empowerment Package is being prepared for minorities. The system of self-accountability has been implemented in Punjab Police under which more than 5000 police officers and officials have faced disciplinary action.