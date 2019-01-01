Share:

SIALKOT-The SNGPL has closed as many as 65 CNG filling stations in Sialkot district's all four Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils for an unannounced period here.

The SNGPL officials concerned informed that th filling station have been closed to provide uninterrupted gas domestic consumers in the region.

The officials pointed out that gas loadshedding has been affecting more than 286,000 domestic, commercial and industrial consumers in Sialkot district, adding that the decision has been taken to avoid loadshedding in domestic and industrial sectors.

Owners of closed CNG stations, however, strongly protested against the closure of CNG filling stations in Sialkot district, demanding early re-opening of the CNG filling stations.

On the other hand, commuters are suffering from great ordeal due to unavailability of CNG for vehicles.