Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday informed that 70,000 acres of forest land in Sindh had illegally been given on lease.

The additional advocate general of Sindh submitted the information before the three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar during a hearing of the case regarding the forest land of Sindh province.

The bench noted with concern that no effort was made by the provincial government to retrieve the land.

The court directed the Sindh government and other concerned departments to submit their reply in the case by Monday.