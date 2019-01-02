Share:

KARACHI - The police rescued an abducted girl and arrested four kidnappers including a woman here on Tuesday.

A teenage girl identified as Najma was abducted from Jan Muhammad Brohi Goth of Karachi, a couple of days earlier. The police traced and rescued the kidnapped girl during a raid besides arresting a woman among four abductors.

The rescued girl told that the kidnappers, who were her relatives wanted to take her to village and kill her.

The girl was handed over to heirs and the police after registering a case against the detainees have started an investigation.