GUJRANWALA-The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) in result of a crackdown on corruption arrested 658 corrupt elements including 55 gazetted officers and also recovered Rs2.6 billion during the last year. ACE Regional Director Fareed Ahmed while giving the detail told the media that the ACE teams completed 2,498 enquiries and 493 cases; it got registered 386 FIRs and also issued arrest orders for 226 accused during the said period. He said the ACE teams also arrested 21 proclaimed offenders and three court absconders while 77 officers and officials of different departments were also arrested during raids. Fareed Ahmed added that the ACE unearthed many mega corruption cases in government departments especially in GDA, municipal corporations, PHA and revenue department.

He said former director of PHA was arrested in a corruption case while two other officers including director finance and assistant director PHA were dismissed from service over involvement in corruption. He said that the ACE teams also arrested seven GDA officers who were involved in corruption of millions of rupees. He said that the ACE also retrieved 626-kanal state land worth millions of rupees from the land grabbers including the owners of Citi Housing Scheme, Sialkot.

He further added that the ACE teams also traced out hundreds of illegal commercial buildings including plazas, markets, shops, marriage halls etc in the region and recovered millions of rupees from their owners and deposited the money in the state treasury. ACE Regional Director Fareed Ahmed vowed that action against corrupt elements would continue without any pressure.

Two POs amongst five nabbed

CIA police claimed to have arrested five accused including two proclaimed offenders here the other day.

DSP Imran Abbas Chadhar told the media that accused proclaimed offenders - Imran and Khizar - were wanted in murder cases while other accused Sajjad Ali, M Yousaf and others were involved in robbery and theft incidents. The CIA police have also recovered Rs800 thousands and illegal arms from the accused. Meanwhile, Cantt police have arrested four members of “Danu” dacoit gang and recovered cash and illegal arms from them. SSP civil lines told that accused Zeeshan (ringleader), Sadam, Fahad Ali and Razaq were involved in dozens of dacoity and theft incidents. He said the police party have recovered Rs400 thousands, one motorcycle, four cell phones, three pistols and one pump-action rifle from the accused.

45 motorbikers fined

on New Year’s night

Due to solid steps ensured by the traffic police, no one in the district was witnessed doing wheelies on New Year’s night. The police, however, issued challan tickets to 45 motorcyclists for driving motorbikes without silencer. Traffic police spokesman told the media that in respect of New Year’s night, 18 check points were set up on the main city roads while six traffic police officers with heavy bikes were deputed on patrolling duty by the CTO Gujranwala. Resultantly, no one in the district caught performing wheelies and only 45 motorcyclists were issued challan tickets for not using silencer in their motorcycles.