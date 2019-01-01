Share:

ATTOCK-A total of Rs8336.3 million has been spent to complete 100 development schemes in the district which include rehabilitation of roads, public health engineering and construction of buildings.

This was told during a meeting which was presided over by Deputy Commissioner Ishratullah Niazi. On the occasion, other officers were also present. While briefing the participants Deputy Director Development Jamal Tariq Chaudhry said that under Provincial Development Program 36 schemes of roads repair and rehabilitation at the cost of Rs6043.9 million, 35 schemes of constriction of different buildings at the cost of Rs1045.4 million, 25 schemes of public health at the cost of Rs1746.9 million and four schemes of local government at the cost of Rs199.02 million are under completion. Deputy Commissioner Ishratullah Niazi while addressing the participants emphasised upon them to get the schemes completed within the given time ensuring quality of the work. He directed Assistant Commissioner Fateh Jang to ensure speedy work on Fateh Jang water supply and ensure its completion till 15th of January. The DC also directed all the assistant commissioners to visit Land Record Centres on a regular basis to redress the complaints and grievances of the people.

But contrary to the claims of the administration, the district has failed to achieve the targets in health sector set by the provincial government over the past three months. As per the data released by Punjab government, the provision of medicines to patients remained the weakest area. The presence of clinical staff during duty hours remained 69 percent during the quarter while non clinical staff attendance was 84 percent against the set target of 85 percent. Similarly, the provision of medicines to indoor patients was 59 percent against the set target of 90 percent. The supply of medicines to outdoor patients was 58 percent against the set target of 80 percent and supply of medicines to patients in emergency department was 88 percent against the set target of 90 percent. This data reflects that a lot of improvement is needed in all the six hospitals of the Attock district. It is worth mentioning that Attock has six hospitals which include District Headquarters Hospital Attock, THQ Hospital Fateh Jang, THQ Hospital Hasan Abdal, THQ Hospital Hazro, THQ Hospital Jand and THQ Hospital Pindigheb.