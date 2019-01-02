Share:

Chairman WAPDA Muzammil Hussain has said that all the basic preparations have been finalized to launch the construction work on Mohmand dam within the next two weeks.

This he said during a press conference here in Islamabad on Wednesday.

He said the project has been awarded to the joint venture comprising a Chinese company CGGC and a Pakistani company Descon after clearing all the codal formalities in accordance with the PPRA rules.

He said the CGGC and the Descon have 70-30% shares in the project respectively.

The chairman said that all legal, financial and technical impediments in the way of construction of the dam have been addressed.

He said the government has expressed the resolve to provide all necessary resources for completion of this all important project keeping in view the growing water scarcity and to ensure food security in the country.

Responding to a query, Muzammil Hussain said it is the first project of its kind in which the tribal people have provided their land in a matter of few months in the national interest. He also acknowledged the sacrifices rendered by the tribal people living in surrounding areas of the Mohmand dam project for the peace and security of the country.

The chairman said WAPDA is committed to regain its past glory by executing much needed major water storage projects like Diamir Bhasha and Mohamand dams.

He pointed out that WAPDA completed four important projects last year including Neelum-Jehlum hydro power, Tarbela-IV Extension, Golen Gol hydro power and Katchi Kanal projects.

All the four units of Neelum-Jehlum Hydro Power Project are operational now, supplying cheaper hydroelectricity to the national grid, he further told.