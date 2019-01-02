Share:

The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Punjab claimed to have arrested 451 accused and registered 402 cases against the drug smugglers in year 2018. According to ANF spokesman, the teams of ANF recovered 213.778 Kg heroin, 1479.522 Kg charas and 385.355 Kg opium from the possession of arrested accused. The ANF Punjab organized awareness lectures, 23 seminars and 180 awareness programmes during the same period. The force also conducted raids on outside of different educational institutions of the province and arrested 54 drug pushers including 18 from Lahore, 24 from Multan, 7 from Sialkot and 8 from Faisalabad and recovered 29.34 Kg narcotics of different kinds from them, the spokesman added.–APP