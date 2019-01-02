Share:

ISLAMABAD - Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said on Tuesday that Pakistan Army troops have shot down an Indian spy quadcopter in Bagh Sector along the Line if Control (LoC).

In a tweet, the DG ISPR said that not even quadcopter will be allowed to cross the LoC, Insha’Allah.

This is not the first time Pakistan Army has shot down Indian spy quadcopter. In March 2017, Pakistani troops had shot down an Indian spy quadcopter which had intruded in Chirikot Sector in Azad and Jammu Kashmir. In 2015 and 2016 Pakistan Army had shot down two spy drones along LoC.

APP adds: Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur on Tuesday urged the international community to take notice of LoC violations by Indian troops.

He said continuous ceasefire violations on the LoC by the Indian troops pose serious threat to regional peace, a private news channel reported.

He asked the world community to take notice of the atrocities and human rights violation by Indian forces in the Occupied Kashmir.

It is pertinent to mention here that a woman had been martyred and nine others sustained bullet wounds when Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing across the line of control targeting civil population in Shahkot sector on December 31.