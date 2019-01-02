Share:

Jamaat e Islami Secretary General Liaqat Baloch has said that the Bangladesh elections were highly controversial and a scar on the face of democracy.

Addressing the central leaders of the JI at Mansoora, he urged the world community to take notice of India’s interference in the internal affairs of Bangladesh where an Indian puppet government had been in power for the last fifteen years.

Liaqat Baloch informed the meeting that the details of the JI Workers Conventions to be held all over the country in connection with mass contact, had been worked out and the JI chief would announce these details after its approval by the JI provincial chiefs on January four.