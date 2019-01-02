Share:

Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday has called for effective steps to engage youth in activities that could help in broadening their vision and knowledge for the country's progress.

Talking to a delegation comprising faculty members and students of a private school of Quetta in Islamabad, he said being future leaders of the country, students must focus on their studies to better understand the issues and address the challenges of the modern times.

Sadiq Sanjrani said that Balochistan is moving ahead on the path of development and prosperity with allocation of sufficient resources to the provinces.

The chairman Senate said keeping in view the abundances of natural resources in the province, Balochistan is also going to have first ever mineral university to train the human resource in this sector.