NEW YORK - Right-wing politician Jair Bolsonaro took an oath of office as Brazil’s next president on Tuesday, promising to introduce important changes and reforms in the state.

Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil’s newly elected president, has vowed to adopt and implement economic policies that will benefit businesses, target corruption and combat drug cartels; he also reaffirmed his alignment with the United States during his oath of office on Tuesday, according to the country’s lower house.

The politician has taken an oath of office at a special session of the Chamber of Deputies.

The move comes after Bolsonaro, who represents the right-wing Social Liberal Party, secured a four-year presidential term by winning the October election.

The Tuesday inauguration of Bolsonaro was attended by a number of foreign delegations, including representatives of Russia.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also attended the inauguration ceremony.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump congratulated Jair Bolsonaro on his victory and making ‘a great inauguration speech.’

Responding to Trump’s comment, the newly elected Brazilian president said that together and ‘under God’s protection’, the partners ‘shall bring prosperity and progress.’

Bolsonaro, who is an ex-army captain managed to attain power amid escalating voter discontent caused by political graft, surging violent street crime, and an unstable economy.