ISLAMABAD - Public Accounts Committee on Tuesday was informed that incumbent government would introduce renewable energy policy by February 2019.

The PAC chaired by Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif was briefed by Ministry of Energy on its projects. The committee summoned Chairman NEPRA to brief about electricity tariff in next meeting.

The renewable energy policy would be introduced after getting nod from the Council of Common Interests (CCI), which is likely by the mid of this month. The renewable energy could able to cater around 20 percent of total energy requirement by 2025.

Secretary Ministry of Power Division Irfan Ali informed the committee that the organisation and individuals involved in electricity theft would be treated strictly. The installed capacity of the electricity is 33,836mw. The committee was informed that the amount of circular debt had touched Rs755 billion mark.

A PAC member Raja Pevez Ashraf raised concerns for producing electricity with coal plants, which increases environment pollution in the area. “Why these coal plants are being used despite environmental hazards,” he posed a question. He further asked the reason for not taking coal from Thar areas as it is imported from South Africa.

On it, chairman PAC asked the related ministry to brief the committee about Sahiwal project and Quaid-e-Azam Solar project in detail.

Shehbaz said that PML-N in its era completed two LNG-run projects. “I, as chief minister, have completed two LNG-run projects,” he said. About loadshedding, the committee was informed that the there was no power outages where the feeders running less than ten percent deficit. The loadshedding is comparatively high where the theft percentage is above 70 percent.

It was informed the country was generating about 27 percent from hydel, 26 percent from RLNG, 16 percent from oil, 20 percent from gas, five percent from nuclear and five percent from renewable sources.

The committee was informed that seven energy projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had been providing 3,340 megawatts energy to the national grid.

It was informed Sahiwal Coal fired plant, Dawood Wind Farm, Quaid-e-Azam Solar, UEP wind Farm, Sachal Wind Farm, Port Qasim Power plant and three gorges second and third wind farms had been completed under the CPEC.

The secretary said that Suki Kinari HPP, Korot HPP, Engro Thar Block-II coal fired power plant, TEL Mine Mouth Thar Block-II coal fired power plant and CPHGC coal fired power plant having capacity to generate about 3900mw, were under construction.

He said that about eight more power projects including SSRL coal, Thal Nova power, Kohala HPP, Cacho wind, Western Energy wind, Coal fired plant at Gwadar and Oracle power having the 5094 generation capacity were in various stages of completion.

Shehbaz Recuses himself from PML-N related PAC oversight

Fulfilling his commitment, PAC Chairman Shehbaz Sharif constituted two subcommittees to oversee the preceding PML-N and PPP terms in government while recusing himself from heading the oversight of these tenures.

The PAC meeting decided to constitute two subcommittees on the issue of overbilling to be headed Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and a subcommittee on the issue of overall losses of all the distribution companies (DISCOs) and to look for cheaper sources of power generation including renewable energy to be headed by Senator Syed Shibli Faraz. The rest of the members in both the subcommittees will be nominated later on.

in-camera briefing on Karkey project sought

APP adds: PAC Chairman Shehbaz Sharif asked Ministry of Power Division to give in-camera briefing on the Turkish ship-based energy firm, Karkey Karadeniz Elektrik Uretim (KKEU) in its meeting.

The chairman issued the directive while chairing a meeting on Ministry of Power during meeting of Public Accounts Committee at the Parliament House here. He asked the Auditor General of Pakistan to incorporate his input for the briefing on the Turkish ship for which date will be announced later.

The issue of Karkey project was raised by the former Prime Minister and member of PAC Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

Karkey Karadeniz Elektrik Uretim a Turkish power Company entered into a Rental Services Contract for supply of 231.8 MW electric power for 60 months with GENCO IV on April 23, 2009 but the project was shelved.