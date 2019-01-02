Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the provincial government has given Rs5.86 billion to three power companies, Hesco, Sepco and K-E for electrification of 3153 villages, of them 1974 villages have been electrified against Rs3.66 billion and still 1179 villages are to be electrified for which Sindh government’s funds of Rs1.89 billion are lying with the power companies.

The chief minister directed Minister Energy Imtiaz Shaikh to talk to the concerned authorities of the Hesco, Sepco and K-E so that the remaining villages for which the government has already deposited demand notes could be electrified. This he said on Tuesday while presiding over a meeting on villages electrification. The meeting was attended by Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid JamalAbro, Secretary Energy Musadiq Khan, Special Secretary Finance Asif Jahangir, Member development P&D Fatah Tunio and other concerned officers.

Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh briefing the chief minister said that the provincial government has paid Rs3124 million to Hesco for electrification of 1600 villages and this amount has been paid between 2012-13 to 2017-18. He added that the Hesco has electrified 870 villages for Rs1.84 billion and 730 villages were yet to be electrified and their amount of Rs1.35 billion was lying with Hesco. At this the chief minister directed Minister Energy to talk to Hesco authorities so that the remaining villages could be electrified. Shaikh also told the chief minister that during last five years, 2012-2017 Rs2.34 billion were paid to Sepco fort electrification of 1508 villages against which they electrified 1062 villages for Rs1.49 billion and still they have to electrify 446 villages and their funds of Rs512.42 million of Sindh government were lying with them.

Similarly, the K-Electric has been given Rs400 million to electrify 45 villages for Rs318.646 million and they have electrified 42 villages and work on three villages was in progress. The chief minister said that he has plan to electrify various villages of District Malir and West for which he directed energy department to prepare a plan for the schemes and the required funds of that work could be assigned.