rawalpindi - The city traffic police had made a comprehensive traffic management plan while controlling one wheeling successfully on the roads on New Year’s Eve. “No untoward incident was reported anywhere in the city and the credit goes to traffic wardens and local police who imparted their duty with dedication and commitment under the open sky in harsh weather,” said Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf while talking to media here on Tuesday. He was also flanked by Senior Traffic Officer/Superintendent of Police (SP) Taimoor Khan and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Traffic Headquarters/Licensing Syed Iqbal Kazmi and other senior officers.

CTO said as many as 250 motorcycles have also been impounded in different police stations by traffic wardens on charges of incomplete documentation, altered for one wheeling, and juvenile drivers. He said special squads had been constituted to control the traffic on New Year’s Eve and to control one wheeling. He said that he along with SP Taimoor Khan and DSP HQs Syed Iqbal Kazmi kept patrolling in the city and checked the duties of traffic wardens. Due to effective and comprehensive traffic management plan, the road users had not faced any incontinence or hazard on roads. He also appreciated the efforts of all the traffic wardens for controlling one wheeling on New Year’s Eve.

Meanwhile, the citizens set off intense fireworks and resorted to aerial firing in various parts of the city to celebrate the New Year. However, no injury or casualty was reported from anywhere in the city. Rescue 1122 remained on high alert to meet any emergency. Following the special instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan, special police pickets were placed on all the entry and exit points of the city to keep a vigil on suspicious elements. Reportedly, police baton- charged a group of men and women at Bank Road for creating a mess on New Year’s Eve. The citizens condemned police action against the citizens.