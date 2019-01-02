Share:

Raul Castro, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, on Tuesday reiterated the willingness of his nation to coexist in peace with the United States despite their political differences.

"We have the willingness to coexist in a civilized, peaceful, respectful and mutually beneficial way with the United States," Castro said here in a ceremony marking the 60th anniversary of Cuba's revolution victory.

Castro recalled the economic blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba in 1962, which caused 4,321 billion US dollars in losses to the country.

The Cuban leader said that some elite groups in Washington have bet on imposing more sanctions against Havana while presenting the country as the "source of all evil in the region."

"Cuba is ready to meet the confrontation with the US, which we do not wish, and we expect that the balanced minds in the US government will put a stop to it," Castro said.