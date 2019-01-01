Share:

KAMALIA-It has been observed in a public poll that previously the disabled persons were given the facility to purchase custom-free cars. Under this scheme, the car body was prepared locally while the machinery and engine parts were imported sans customs. Due to the custom fees being waived, these locally manufactured cars were provided to the disabled people at almost half of the market price. The former government had closed the scheme, depriving the people with disabilities of this facility. Disabled persons and social organisations have appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to restore this scheme and allow custom-free cars to people with disabilities.