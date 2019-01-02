Share:

The Dolphin squad during patrolling checked 747,910 vehicles, 1,027,500 motorcycles, more than 912,431 suspected people through latest android system besides arresting 103 street criminals during the year 2018. This was stated by SP Dolphin Bilal Zafar while presiding over a meeting to review performance of Dolphin squad. He said that the Dolphin force arrested 2,526 other accused and recovered 640 pistols, 124 rifles, six knifes, 543 magzines, bullets, 1,322 bottles of liquor, 450 gram heroin, 47 kg hashish, six kg opium, white crystal powder and other drugs from them. About 260 cell-phones, gold ornament worth millions of rupees and other valuables were also recovered from these accused, he maintained. During patrolling and snap checking, the police also retrieved 102 stolen vehicles and 720 motorcycles besides 160 motorcycles and vehicles with fake number plates, Bilal Zafar said. The Dolphin also arrested four Court Absconders (CAs), four Proclaimed Offenders (POs) and 113 TOs during the year besides arresting 348 accused involved in one wheelie, whereas cases were also got registered against these accused, he added.