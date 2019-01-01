Share:

Texas-Revelers heading to Times Square to see the ball drop can rejoice in roughly 50-degree weather -- but those ringing in the New Year farther west won't be as lucky.

An arctic blast will hit the Rockies, the Plains and upper Midwest on New Year’s Eve. Wind chills will be in the teens Monday morning from Flagstaff, Arizona, into the Texas Panhandle.

It will feel like single-digit temperatures in Colorado and Kansas, and wind chills will even dip below zero from the northern Rockies into the Dakotas. Here is your cheat sheet for how to brave the frigid weather, from what to wear outside to what to remember when you're driving.

Those with prolonged exposure or those not dressed appropriately for the weather are in danger of frostbite and hypothermia, National Weather Service meteorologist Jay Engle told ABC News in January.

Frostbite results in the loss of feeling and color in affected areas -- usually the nose, ears, cheeks, fingers, toes or chin, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Frostbite could potentially cause permanent damage and, in severe cases, can lead to amputation, the CDC said. Someone suffering from frostbite can be unaware of it because tissues that become frozen are numb, the CDC said. These are all signs of frostbite: numbness, white or grayish-yellow skin, or skin that feels unusually firm or waxy.

“Don’t rub your hands -- if you have frost-nip or frostbite, rubbing actually causes tissue damage," Dr. Randall Wexler, professor of family medicine at Ohio State University, told ABC News in January. If you think you are developing frostbite, “keep the area covered if you can ... because if you have frostbite on your hand and you pull off your glove, you may cause tissue damage," Wexler said.

He added, "That’s also when you want to start trying to raise your core body temperature -- get rid of wet clothes, put on clothes that are warm and dry."

There's also hypothermia -- or abnormally low body temperature -- which can impact the brain, "making the victim unable to think clearly or move well," the CDC said. "This makes hypothermia especially dangerous, because a person may not know that it’s happening and won’t be able to do anything about it."

Warning signs for adults are shivering, exhaustion, confusion, fumbling hands, memory loss, slurred speech and drowsiness. Warning signs for infants are bright red or cold skin and very low energy, the CDC said.

Engle recommends to “dress in three or more layers. One big thick winter coat tends not to do the trick. You have to have a thick sweater underneath and then a lighter jacket on top of that and then your winter coat." "People really should keep their heads covered because that’s where majority of heat gets lost," Engle added.

Wexler said moving can generate heat. But try to avoid sweating. "If you are overheated and start to sweat, that lowers your body temperature and makes you more susceptible to cold injury," he said. "You want to be able to adjust your layers, zip and unzip."