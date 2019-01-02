Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Tuesday directed the Ministry of Industries and Production to chalk out a plan for continuous and smooth operation of urea plants in the country throughout the year.

The ECC, which was chaired by Finance Minister Asad Umar, has reviewed the demand and supply situation of urea in the country. The ECC has asked the Ministry of Industries and Production to chalk out a plan for continuous and smooth operation of urea plants in the country. The exercise, ECC observed would help ensure availability of sufficient stocks of the fertilizer to meet demand of the farmers’ community.

The ECC has also decided to continue the supply of gas from SNGPL network to the fertilizer plants including to Fatimafert Limited and Agritech Limited, till further orders. Earlier, the ECC in its meeting on December 4, 2018, had allowed Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Company’s (SNGPL) system to supply gas to Fatimafert Limited and Agritech Limited till January 31, 2019.

The ECC has also discussed proposal of Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) for fuel supply agreement between Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and State Oil Company of Republic of Azerbaijan. The Petroleum and Natural Resources Division has sought exemption from Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) Rules for petroleum products deal with Azerbaijan on Government-to-Government basis. Azerbaijan had already offered Pakistan an open credit line facility of $100 million to provide oil without any sovereign guarantees. Azerbaijan had nominated state-run Socar and Pakistan has designated Pakistan State Oil (PSO) for signing a commercial deal in this regard. Azerbaijan had hoped that it could start import of oil to Pakistan after a signing of commercial agreement between PSO and Socar. However, the ECC has advised Ministry of Energy to carry out further consultations with stakeholders including Ministry of Commerce and Public Procurement Regulatory Authority before a final decision in the matter.

The ECC while considering the proposal regarding provision of funds for personnel related dues in the Pakistan Machine Tool Factory (PMTF), directed Ministry of Industries & Production to share with the Committee, a strategy to revitalize the PMTF. ECC observed that the institution had done great service for the engineering sector and had the potential to effectively carry on this role, for which it needed to be strengthened. The ECC approved proposal of Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) for supply of up to 25 MMCFD additional gas from Adhi Gas Field to Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd. (SNGPL) to meet the existing gas demand on the system.

The Ministry of National Food Security & Research on the occasion submitted an update to the Committee on export of public sector’s surplus wheat/wheat products.