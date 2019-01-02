Share:

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to review the electoral lists under section 36 of Elections Act in order to make the lists updated and authenticated.

According to the commission, the exercise is aimed at ensuring that votes of the voters are registered as per their permanent or temporary addresses mentioned in the computerized national identity cards (CNICs).

This will provide an opportunity to voters to get their vote registered at any of the addresses of their choice mentioned in the NIC for which forms can be submitted in the office of district election commissioner till 28th of February 2019.

The voters can get information about the registration of their votes by sending SMS on 8300.