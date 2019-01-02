Share:

CAIRO - Naval units from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Djibouti, Yemen and Sudan started on Tuesday joint naval drills in the Red Sea , the armed forces reported on its website.

The exercises, dubbed the “Red Wave-1” drills, included implementation of collective tasks, communication under water, supply ships with fuel, and means of protecting navel units while crossing dangerous areas, the statement added.

The joint training also focused on several activities of sea combat for enhancing the skills of army personnel, it added. “The exercises aimed at boosting the combat capability and efficiency of the participating forces to carry out any mission under any circumstances,” the armed forces reiterated. The drills also will help exchange expertise and achieve more understanding and integration by the participant forces.

“The exercise signals keenness of the armed forces on boosting military cooperation with other countries,” it added. Egypt regularly holds military exercises with Arab, African and Western states to boost military collaboration and exchange military expertise.

On December 2, 2018, Egyptian and French naval forces carried out joint military drills across the Red Sea .