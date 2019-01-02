Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over a meeting of federal cabinet today (Wednesday) to review a 20-point agenda including placing names of 172 ‘influential’ people on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Reportedly, the agenda also includes inspection of an agreement between China and Pakistan over exchange of prisoners in their custody.

Furthermore, the cabinet is expected to approve an agreement between Pakistan and Japan to increase their defense capabilities.

Regarding registration of union council chairmen and establishment of an advisory council to alleviate poverty, the meeting will finalize the proposed strategy.

Following the meeting, the members of nursing council are likely to be facilitated with the cabinet’s approval.

The cabinet is likely to approve $5 million grant for the Dubai Expo and reformation of Quaid-i-Azam Mazar Management Board (QMMB).

Importantly, the meeting is likely to approve provision of Euro 130 million soft loan by the French Development Agency (AFD) to Pakistan for certain development projects including the Peshawar Sustainable Rapid Transit Corridor Project.

The agenda also includes the issue of substandard statins and formation of a high-level committee for the transformation of Karachi.

The Ministry of States and Frontier Regions will share information with the cabinet members ahead of approval of funds for rehabilitation of the tribal areas.

Earlier, the federal government placed names of 172 people including Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on the ECL after the Joint Investigation Committee’s (JIT) recommendation to probe into fake accounts and money laundering case.

However, the Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar disapproved the recommendation and said that the head of the JIT had overstepped his mandate.