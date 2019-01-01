Share:

SIALKOT-The FIA arrested as many as 2,350 Pakistanis, deported from Greece, Turkey and other countries, upon arrival at Sialkot International Airport during the outgoing year 2018.

According to senior FIA officials, the FIA teams had also arrested as many as 257 human traffickers, their agents and sub agents during raids at various places across Sialkot region during 2018.

The FIA officials said that the arrested traffickers had been involved in sending innocent people abroad illegally after extorting big amounts by showing them golden dreams of lucid future in abroad.

All the arrested Pakistanis had gone to Iran, Turkey and Greece where there were detained by the Iranian, Turkish and Greek security forces and were deported back to Pakistan for their illegal stay there. The FIA sent the accused behind the bars after registration separate cases against them.

SDPT OFFICE-BEARERS

ELECTED UNOPPOSED

Leading exporter Sheikh Naveed Iqbal was elected chairman unopposed of Sialkot Dry Port Trust (SDPT) during its annual elections completed here. Other office-bearers included Muhammad Raza Iqbal was elected unopposed as Senior Vice Chairman and Rizwan Elahi as Vice Chairman of SDPT.

Meanwhile, Sialkot Business Community's Leader Riazuddin Sheikh, President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Khawaja Masud Akhtar, SVP Waqas Akram Awan, surgical industry's Leader Jahangir Bajwa and Chairman Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SIMAP) Khalilur Rehman Mughal have greeted the newly-elected SDPT office bearers.

Students, teachers role counted for ending pollution

PTI stalwart Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has sought the active cooperation of students and teachers to curb the menace of smog and environmental pollution. She stressed that educational institutions could play a pivotal role in providing pollution-free atmosphere to the people by joining hands with government.

She stated this while addressing the participants of a ceremony held at a local private college here after planting sapling there. He stressed the need for maximum public participation in tree plantation campaign.

She pointed out that fighting against smog and pollution is a national obligation as trees are in fact life, terming plantation a Sadqa-e-Jaariya.

She asked the students, teachers and people belonging to all segments of life to come forward and play their pivotal individual and collective role in providing pollution free atmosphere to the young generations.