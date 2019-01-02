Share:

Islamabad - The Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday issued final notices to 688 sitting members of parliament including MNAs, senators and MPAs to submit details of their assets and liabilities by 15 January after which their membership will be suspended.

According ECP statement, the Commission has received only 483 members out of total 1,174 members have submitted their declarations, meeting the 31 December deadline.

The members who had not yet submitted their details included: 43 members of the Senate, 187 of the National Assembly, 258 of the Punjab Assembly, 86 of the Sindh Assembly, 80 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and 34 of the Balochistan Assembly.

The ECP had asked lawmakers to submit their statements of assets for the financial year ending on June 30, 2018. On Dec 3, the body had issued notifications directing federal and provincial legislators to file their yearly statements of assets and liabilities, as well as of their spouses and dependants, by December 31.