islamabad - A First Information Report (FIR) was filed Tuesday night against the gang of unknown robbers for martyring a constable and injuring another during a shootout between the robbers and the police at sector I-8/3, informed police spokesman.

The First Information Report of martyred constable Wasim Zayad was registered with Police Station (PS) Industrial Area, he said.

The case, which was filed on plaintiff of Station House Officer (SHO) PS Industrial Area Ghulam Mustafa Kiyani, included the anti terrorism clause besides 396/397/353/186 and 427 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Earlier, the constable Wasim Zayad was martyred and another constable Arif was shot and injured by a gang of four robbers when the duo went in front of a house to foil a robbery attempt in response to an emergency call made by a citizen to Rescue 15.

According to the contents of the First Information Report, both the constables namely Wasim Zayad and Muhammad Arif were on routine patrol in Sangam Market when two citizens Qazi Wahaj and Sarmad reported to Rescue 15 on phone that a gang of five armed robbers were allegedly committing robbery in a house.

The constables rushed to the crime scene and knocked at the door.

The police also asked the robbers to surrender but they opened firing on police that resulted in the martyrdom of constable Wasim.

The robbers managed to escape from the scene while resorting to aerial firing; it was stated in the First Information Report.

Rescuers moved the martyred and injured cops to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for medical treatment. However, police have failed in tracing the fleeing robbers so far.

On the other hand, the funeral of the cop who had been martyred by robbers in I-8/3 was held at Police Line in H-8 here on Monday. State Minister on Interior Sheryar Afridi, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Amir Zulfiqar, SSP (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed and many other senior and junior police officers attended the funeral.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Rawalpindi Abdul Qadir Qamar paid a surprise visit to Police Station Gujar Khan. He also checked police record, lock-up and cases pendency.

He directed the police office First Information Report rs to immediately finalize the pending cases.