Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Ameen Gandapur has urged media to vigorously highlight Kashmiris' struggle for their right to self-determination as promised by the international community.

In his statement to congratulating AJK's senior journalist Tariq Naqqash for his unopposed election as president of Muzaffarabad Press Club, he said media has attained paramount importance in the present times as various wars are won and fought with media power.

The Minister said it is right of the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir that the media of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir convey the voice of Kashmiris to the international community consistently and vigorously.