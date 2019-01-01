Share:

SIALKOT-People in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils have been facing severe problems due to loadshedding of gas and low pressure of gas in the prevailing cold and foggy weather.

The residents of various areas said that almost all the congested residential, commercial and industrial areas of Sialkot city including Pakka Garha, Kotli Behram, Model Town, Gohadpur, Muslim Town, Kashmir Road, Pak Pura, Prem Nagar, Nishat Park, Pooran Nagar, Water Works, Green Wood Street, Nehal Chand Street, Dara Aaraaiyaan, Tajpura, Hajipura, Rangpura, Hajipura Ban, Naikapura, Mubarakpura, Muhammadpura, Kashmiri Muhallah, Hamza Ghaus, Shafi Da Bhatta, Imam Sahib, Fatehgarh and Muhallah Bijli Ghar have been experiencing worst gas loadshedding.

They informed that pressure of gas also remains very low, saying that they feel luckily when they get gas supply for about two hours (late in the night).

On the other hand, gas loadshedding has irked the domestic consumers, especially the women in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur, Chawinda, Badiana and surrounding areas amid cold weather.

When contacted, local SNGPL officials said that the situation would improve soon as the SNGPL is making efforts to overcome the issue of low gas pressure.

They claimed that the company has accorded priority to domestic consumers and their problems would be addressed soon.

GEPCO CAUGHT 207

POWER PILFERERS

The Gepco have got registered separate theft cases against 207 consumers for stealing electricity in Sialkot region during a special campaign across the region during 2018.

Superintending Engineer Gepco Sialkot Circle Haji Muhammad Ashraf informed that the Gepco also issued detection bills, amounting to Rs12.5 million to the accused consumers, out of which Rs4.2 million had been realised from them.

He said that the Gepco teams conducted sudden raids at 398 different places to detect pilferage of electricity in Sialkot region during 2018.