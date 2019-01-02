Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar Tuesday constituted a seven-member committee under Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat to carve out recommendations for supply of potable water to t people across the province.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, ministers Abdul Aeem Khan, Mian Mahmoodur Rashid and Hashim Jawan Bukht were also present.

The committee will present recommendations to the governor and the chief minister within 15 days.

The governor urged setting up committees in every tehsil of province for installing and the subsequent upkeep of water filtration plants.

He told the meeting that the Punjab government firmly believes in transferring power to grass-roots level. Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that the government will ensure availability of clean water to the people in the backward areas of the province.

He reiterated that the Punjab government will fulfill every commitment made with the masses and provision of clean water is one of them which is being made good on priority.