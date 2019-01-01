Share:

SADIQABAD-The government is committed to provide rights to the poor and the needy people, and all available resources are being utilised for the purpose.

This was stated by PTI leader Makhdoom Zain Qureshi during a media talk here the other day.

He said that the government was endeavouring for better healthcare. He added that due to effective policies of the PTI-led government in the centre, a positive change in the national economy could be witnessed. He further added that in order to have prolonged stability in the region, the government’s efforts should be appreciated especially its efforts to strengthen brotherly relations with Afghanistan.

“Without across the board accountability, it is impossible for Pakistan to progress,” he said, and adding that the PTI government inaugurated many development projects for the welfare of the people of Pakistan. He stated: “The government is focusing on the provision of education and health, especially the dispensation of justice.”

12 WOMEN INJURED

IN ROOF COLLAPSE

As many as 12 women, participants of a Qul Khwani, were injured after the roof of the house was collapsed. According to Rescue 1122, four seriously injured women were transferred to THQ hospital.

It was reported here that Qul Khuwani was going on in a house in Mujahid Colony, Sadiqabad. Suddenly, the roof of the house collapsed. Listening to the sound emanated from the destruction of the roof, locals gathered on the spot and informed Rescue 1122.

Four rescue vehicles arrived at the spot and started removing the debris. After hectic struggle, the rescue personnel rescued 12 women. They gave first aid to eight wounded women including Zarina Bibi (40), Hira (20), Nani Bibi (50), Naseem Bibi (60), Imtiaz Bibi (45), Zarina Mai (55), Sharifan (65) and Parveen (55).

While four seriously wounded women including Shazia (45), Nafisa (55), Naseem Bibi (62), and Laiba (10) were shifted to THQ hospital.