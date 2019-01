Share:

Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Jam Kamal has said that the provincial government will establish Shelter Homes for homeless people in all Divisional Headquarters of the province.

In a Tweet here on Wednesday, Jam Kamal said the people have commended the facilities being provided to the homeless people at Shelter Home.

He said that all concerned officials have been assigned the responsibilities to look after the Shelter Home round the clock.