ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that his government’s resolve in the New Year is to wage jihad (war) against four ills including poverty, illiteracy, injustice and corruption.

“Our New Year resolution is to wage Jihad against the 4 ills of our country: poverty, illiteracy, injustice and corruption. Insha’Allah 2019 is the beginning of Pakistan’s golden era,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet - his first in 2019 – posted on his twitter handle. Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf government was spearheading the campaign against loot and plunder of national wealth and Prime Minister Imran Khan has made it loud and clear that he would not step back from his resolve against those involved in looting the national wealth.

Premier Khan had also made it clear that no NRO would be given to anyone and all those found involved in siphoning off looted money from the country.

Meanwhile, Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda also held meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the PM Office and discussed overall political situation in the country.

The meeting was also attended by Chairman Wapda Lt-Gen (r) Muzamil Hussain wherein the issues relating to power generation and its transmission came under discussion. The matters relating to construction of new dams and water distribution among the provinces also came under discussion.