Share:

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Hussain Chaudhry has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government will not strike any National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) with the opposition.

While talking to a private news channel, he said the government was not making any deal with the opposition.

To a question regarding putting the names of the PPP and PML-N leaders on Exit Control List (ECL), Fawad Chaudhry replied that the decision was taken by the cabinet on the request of FIA, NAB and the Joint Investigation Team.

He further said that the present government has nothing to do with the accountability process.

The Minister for Information said National Accountability Chairman, Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal was not appointed by the PTI government and the corruption cases against the opposition leadership being pursued by the NAB were also not registered during the PTI tenure.

Moreover, Fawad Chaudhry added that being an accused in the corruption cases, Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif should not be given the Chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee.

He said the Opposition since the day one is trying to prevent the National Assembly to do its business.