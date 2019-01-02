Share:

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday returned the plea filed by convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif.

The former prime minister has contested the verdict of a NAB court in Al-Azizya corruption reference. As per reports, the IHC registrar showed reservations and returned the appeal and declared it as incomplete.

The registrar office further directed that the plea be filed after addressing the reservations. A day earlier, incarcerated former prime minister challenged his conviction in Al-Azizia reference in the IHC.

Sharif’s lawyer, Khawaja Haris, filed an appeal in the high court, requesting it to set aside his client’s conviction in the graft case filed against him and members of his family by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in pursuance of the Supreme Court’s July 28 verdict.

He also moved a separate petition seeking release of the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) supremo on bail until the court decides the aforesaid appeal.