Federal Minister for information and broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary has said that Indian would have to leave the stubbornness of “Denial” on Kashmir issue for the humanity.

He said injustice when crossed the limit, it erased.

In his message on social networking site Twitter, he wrote, “India must come out of State of denial; Kashmir is now a human catastrophe forget politics and territory think in terms of humanity. Zulm jab had say bertha ha tou mit jaata ha”.