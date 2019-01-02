Share:

New Delhi - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said New Delhi will make all efforts to keep pressure on Pakistan, but it will be a huge mistake to believe that the country will mend its ways any time soon.

In an exclusive interview to ANI, Modi said that whether it is surgical strikes or action at other levels, the Indian government is working out various strategies to keep up the pressure on Pakistan to check terrorism.

Modi said that while India favours a dialogue and good friendly relations with Pakistan, it is also wary of the fact that the neighbouring country is not going to mend it ways of promoting cross border terrorism any time soon.

Modi said Indian army commandos, who conducted the 2016 surgical strikes across the Line of Control (LoC), were told to come back before sunrise, irrespective of the mission’s success. Modi said the date of the attack was changed twice, keeping in mind the safety and security of the troops. “I gave clear orders that whether you get success or failure, don’t think about that but come back before sunrise. Don’t fall for the lure and prolong it (the operation),” he said.

Responding to whether the objective of the strikes was achieved, Modi said he will not like to discuss the topic in public domain.

Modi said the politicisation of the surgical strikes was done by the Opposition and not the government. “An army officer apprised the nation (India) of the operation... But it is unfortunate for the country that the same day, leaders of some parties raised doubts over the strikes,” Modi said.

“It was necessary for Pakistan to speak like this (to deny), to keep their morale intact. But what Pakistan was saying, was being said here too. To lend weight to their views, they were citing the Pakistani version. Politicisation started from that point,” he added.

When asked why cross-border attacks have not stopped after the surgical strikes Modi replied, “Whatever strategy is to be adopted, how to do, is ongoing at appropriate levels, has been happening. The 1965 war, war during partition ... Ek ladai se Pakistan sudhar jayega, yeh sochne mein bahut badi galti hogi. Pakistan ko sudharne mein abhi aur samay lagega. (It will be a huge mistake to believe that Pakistan will mend its ways after a war. It will take a lot of time for Pakistan to mend its ways).

“India, whether under the UPA or the NDA government, has never opposed dialogue. It is our consistent policy that we are in favour of dialogue. It is the consistent policy of the country, not Modi government or Manmohan Singh government. It is our consistent policy that we are ready to talk on all issues, not this issue or that issue. Because India’s argument is strong. We only say one thing that amid the noise of bombs and guns, the dialogue cannot be heard. Cross-border terrorism must end. And we are persistently maintaining pressure on this.”

He added that India has created an environment that Pakistan stands isolated in the world. On a question whether he will go to Pakistan if invited by his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan for SAARC meeting, Modi said: “We will cross the bridge when we reach there.”

On his government’s foreign policy with regard to China, Modi said India should be judged on the basis of what it did in Doklam. He asserted that nothing has happened with India since then that can be considered as deceit. “Our principled position has been that we want friendly relations with neighbours,” he added.

During the interview, Mr. Modi also responded to the criticism of his much publicised foreign tours being too many and more photo opportunities rather than substantial, saying his travel schedule has been more or less similar to that of his predecessors but his visits are noticed more because he interacts with people, takes decisions and makes India’s voice heard.