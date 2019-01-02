Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and India Tuesday fulfilled the annual obligations of exchanging lists of their nuclear installations and sharing the list of prisoners amid tension along the Line of Control.

As Pakistan and India exchanged lists of their nuclear installations and prisoners’ details, Islamabad also summoned a senior Indian diplomat to condemn the LoC violations at the start of the new year.

The latest tension comes after Pakistan and India announced in November that they would develop Kartarpur corridor in their respective areas, linking Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan with Dera Baba Nanak in Indian Punjab’s Gurdaspur district. The corridor, once built, will give Indian pilgrims easy access to the shrine.

India had sent Union ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri for the inaugural event in the Pakistani side on November 28. Indian Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had also declined Pakistan’s invite for the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor, citing Line of Control tension. Indian Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu however, participated.

The Pakistan-India ties nose-dived in recent years with no bilateral talks taking place. The nuclear armed neighbours, having fought three wars since gaining independence from the British in 1947, regularly trade allegations of harassment and espionage against diplomats.

Tensions between Pakistan and India have been high since the killing of a Kashmiri freedom fighter, Burhan Wani, in July 2016. An attack on Indian forces in September 2016 - that killed 19 soldiers in Uri area of held Kashmir - further heightened the tensions. India also claimed it had carried a “surgical strike” to avenge the Uri attack. Pakistan rejected the Indian claim.

A foreign ministry statement yesterday said Pakistan and Indian had exchanged lists of their nuclear installations.

The foreign ministry said: “The lists were exchanged in ambit of the Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities of Pakistan with India signed on December 31, 1988.”

It added: “The list of nuclear installations and facilities in Pakistan was officially handed over to a representative of the Indian High Commission at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today, at 10 am (local time).”

Indian Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi handed over the list of Indian Nuclear installations and facilities to a representative of the Pakistan High Commission, the statement said. The pact cover the provision that both countries inform of their nukes on January 1.

Later in the day, Pakistan handed over a list of 537 Indian prisoners - 54 civil and 483 fishermen - in Pakistan to the High Commission of India in Islamabad.

This step is consistent with the provisions of the Consular Access Agreement between Pakistan and India, signed on May 21, 2008, under which both countries are required to exchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody twice a year, on January 1, and July 1, respectively. The Indian government also shared the list of Pakistani prisoners with Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

Separately yesterday, Pakistan condemned ceasefire violation at Line of Control. The foreign ministry said that Pakistan summoned the Indian Acting Deputy High Commissioner and condemned the unprovoked violations of along the LoC.

Asia Bibi was killed while others civilians including two women and three children sustained splinter injuries in the New Year eve fire at LoC in Atmuqam, Shahkot Sector.

The foreign ministry said Indian forces along the LoC and the Working boundary were continuously targeting civilian populated areas with heavy weapons.

In 2018, the Indian forces carried out more than 2358 ceasefire violations along the LoC and the Working Boundary, resulting in the death of 26 civilians and injuries to 158 others, a foreign ministry statement said.

“This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations,” it added.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal, who is also the Director General South Asia, said the “deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws”.

He said: “The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.” He urged the Indian side to permit United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role as per the UN resolutions.