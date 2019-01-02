Share:

LAHORE - A number of lawyers alleged that the ballot held for the allotment of 280 chambers to the lawyers was not transparent while the Lahore Bar Association (LBA) denied the allegations.

They were of the view that all the Lahore Bar Association members were not invited to the ballot ceremony that was held Monday night. They alleged that the bar’s outgoing office-bearers allotted the chambers to their blue-eyed lawyers.

Earlier, applications had been sought from the LBA members for the allotment of the chambers built in the new Judicial Complex. The application contained a condition that those lawyers who had already got chambers on the premises of Sessions, civil court or tehsil courts would not be allotted rooms in the new Judicial Complex. However, the protesting lawyers said, the bar office-bearers’ blue-eyed persons have been allotted chambers despite the fact that they already have got sitting places on the court premises.

On the other side, many of those who had been issued allotment letters were also found complaining that the chambers allotted in their names had been grabbed by some other lawyers.

The protestant lawyers including Rana Khalid, Sardar Shahnawaz, Syed Hassan Abbas, Shehbaz Bhatti, Shehzad Awan etc expressed their reservations over the “secret” ballot for the chambers’ allotment.

When contacted, Lahore Bar Association President Arshad Malik said that a few lawyers time and again locked the chambers thus the bar cabinet had to intervene to remove their possession. He said the chambers were built only for the lawyers who had been allotted now.

When asked about the transparency of ballot, he said that more than 8,000 applications were received against 290 chambers; there were more than 25,000 bar members while only about 900 lawyers – three in each chamber - had been accommodated. He said those could not get chambers expressed their reservations.

About the midnight balloting, he said the illegal possession of the chambers by various lawyers led to the midnight ballot so the issued was permanently resolved. He said that it was unanimously decided by the LBA cabinet to immediately put the matter on ballot for the allotment of chambers. He claimed that more than 90 percent chambers had been given to the young lawyers.

About the condition of allotment of chambers to those who already set up their sitting places on the premises of courts, he those lawyers who had been allotted rooms in different place had not been included in the ballot. He also affirmed that no chamber had been allotted to the office-bearers of the Lahore Bar Association.

In addition, the surrounding areas of the judicial complex have also been grabbed by the lawyers. Some of them started construction of chambers while others marked their names wherever they found a space.

The LBA president said that the bar was standing behind those who had occupied the surrounding areas for chambers. However, he said that the special judges and Sessions Judge Abid Hussain would decide the matter.