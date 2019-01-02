Share:

The Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) on Wednesday has announced extension in the load-shedding duration in cities of Punjab including Lahore owing to smog and some technical faults.

According to details, four power plants were tripped due to bad weather and smog. On the other hand, electricity shortage due to undergoing cleanup of canals is the reason of the extended load-shedding.

The officials confirmed that the Nishat Choniyan, Baloki, Guddu and Nishat power plants tripped causing a shortfall of 250 MW.

After the announcement, PEPCO, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) and all other distribution companies have started load-shedding in the areas of Lahore, Alama Iqbal Town, Johar Town, Gulberg, Garhi Shaho and others.