Share:

KASUR-Dacoits robbed citizens of cash and other valuables in various theft and robbery incidents in Kasur and suburbs, and they also shot at and injured one for resistance. According to police, Adnan Baswari was on his way on a motorbike when some dacoits attempted to rob him at gunpoint. As he put up resistance, the dacoits opened fire at him. As a result, he sustained serious injuries and was shifted to hospital. Raja Jang police registered a case and started investigation.

One Arshad told Changa Manga police that he was outside his house at an event when some thieves broke into the house and stole Rs200,000 cash, 2.5 tola jewellery and other valuables. In another incident, the dacoits picketing on a road pointed guns at a motorcyclist and deprived him of cash, a mobile phone and other expansive things near Jallo Morr, Elahabad.