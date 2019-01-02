Share:

rawalpindi - Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) as part of its anti-encroachment drive confiscated three truck-loads from different areas of the city.

A spokesman told APP that under the supervision of Chief Officer, Shafqat Raza, teams of MCR removed encroachments hampering the flow of traffic and cleared footpaths and pillars occupied by the vendors in Raja Bazar, Sabzi Mandi, Banni Chowk, Jamia Masjid Road, Iqbal Road, Babraha bazar, Murree Road and adjoining areas and confiscated three truckloads of goods.

Spokesman said the enforcement staff would continue the operation aimed at imposing fine on violators and confiscated goods, adding that despite repeated warnings given to the violators, the encroachments have not been removed. Now onward strict action in accordance with the law is being taken, the spokesman added.