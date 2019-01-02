Share:

Karachi - More than 2,500 visitors were provided health awareness about eye care related various ailments and free checkups at a five-day medical consultation camp held here at a local shopping mall in Clifton area.

This activity “Dolmen Gets Fit” was organised by the Hashmanis Hospital to provide health education and diagnosis services to all visitors came for shopping there to save their time which required visiting a health facility.

During this five days camp, visitors of all age groups availed free medical diagnostic services including testing of eyes, blood, sugar etc. Eye screening was done through AutoRef machine along with refraction. Laboratory tests included random blood sugar, cholesterol and uric acid.

Lasik awareness was given. Medical team deputed at camp included renowned consultants of Hashmanis hospital. Discounted vouchers were also given to the visitors to avail diagnostic service on minimal charges at Hashmanis’ hospital.