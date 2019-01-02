Share:

The first ever Mehman Khana (guest house) for attendants of patients has been opened at Jinnah Hospital, here on Tuesday. Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid inaugurated the Mehman Khana in a simple ceremony. Around 200 attendants coming from far-flung areas can stay in the Mehman Khana where food would also be served to them. The minister directed the Medical Superintendent Dr Asim Hameed to visit the Mehman Khana on daily basis for better service delivery. Talking to the media, Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that Mehman Khanas at Lahore General Hospitals, Services Hospital, Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Mayo Hospital Lahore and Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi would also be established. In the next phase, she said that Mehman Khanas would also be established at other tertiary hospitals.She said that distribution of 10,000 health insurance cards would be started during the current month.