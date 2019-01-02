Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Aijaz Alam Augustine attended a consultative dialogue session to improve human rights situation in Punjab.

The provincial human rights department organised the session with the collaboration of an NGO DPI at a local hotel.

The session was held with specific reference to the District Human Rights Committee’s role in institutionalisation of human rights.

Secretary HR&MA Tariq Mahmood presented a briefing wherein, he described implementation of action plan through district committees.

He briefed that Provincial Task Force on Human Rights was constituted under the chairmanship of Minister for HR&MA and Vice Chairmanship of Addl. Chief Secretary, Punjab.

The HR&MA Department is the principal department for the implementation of the action plan at provincial level. Punjab Government approved the constitution of District Committees on Human Rights in all districts of Punjab under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioners. The district committees shall be responsible for the prompt implementation of the action plan in their respective districts. These committees shall serve as a unitary force of Provincial Task Force on Human Rights, he added. He said that, in order to monitor overall human rights situation in the province, TORs being finalized to monitor and implement action plan on human rights in Punjab.

Punjab is the only province where Human Rights Policy has been approved, he added.

He further stated that the policy aimed to strengthen the existing mechanism of human rights in the province. For implementation of the policy a comprehensive action plan is prepared including the roles and responsibilities of concerned Provincial Departments. The Policy shall be reviewed after every three years.

Secretary HR&MA, DCs of all districts of Punjab, Barrister Saeed Nasir, Dr.Qadeer Alam, Director HR M.Yousaf and others were also present on the occasion.