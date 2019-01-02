Share:

NOWSHERA - Nowshera police Tuesday claimed to have arrested the main accused in assault and murder case of a nine-year-old girl within three days.

According to DIG Mardan Mohammad Ali Khan, accused Yasir confessed to kill the girl.

Addressing a press conference, he said the accused was identified through DNA test. The accused was a friend of the victim’s father, who had also attended the funeral prayer of the victim, he added. The DIG told newsmen, that police officials would be rewarded for solving the case. The accused was arrested from his house. He said that 20 suspects were interrogated.

Shah Saeed, a resident of Nawan Killay in Nowshera Kalan, had reported the police that his nine-year-old daughter, (M), was a Grade-III student at a local school. The man said as per routine, his daughter went to the Madrassa on Thursday last but did not return. “We searched for her everywhere and announcements were made through the mosques loudspeakers but no clue found,” said the aggrieved father in the report registered at the police station.

Shah Saeed said he came to know on Friday morning that his daughter’s body was recovered from a graveyard.

Her body was carrying various torture marks, including head injury. An autopsy, later, confirmed that she was sexually assaulted before her murder.

Mardan Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Muhammad Ali Khan, addressing a press conference, informed that the suspect was arrested after his DNA sample matched with samples taken from the crime scene. He said at least 20 suspects were interrogated in the case, and over 200 DNA samples were taken to trace the killer.