Share:

The executive board of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday gave a green signal to the accountability body to initiate investigation against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

A press release by the probe body said that the Khaqan will be probed about his tenure as a former federal petroleum minister.

In a NAB executive board meeting chaired by chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, the accountability body gave a go-ahead to the probe against Nawaz, Abbasi, who served as minister for petroleum during Nawaz’s tenure before assuming charge of PM office, and others “for granting a 15-year contract of LNG terminal to a company of their liking in violation of rules and by misuse of their powers, which caused national exchequer a loss of billions of rupees".