The executive board of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday gave a green signal to the accountability body to initiate investigation against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

A press release by the probe body said that the Khaqan will be probed about his tenure as a former federal petroleum minister.

In a NAB executive board meeting chaired by chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, the accountability body gave a go-ahead to the probe against Nawaz, Abbasi, who served as minister for petroleum during Nawaz’s tenure before assuming charge of PM office, and others “for granting a 15-year contract of LNG terminal to a company of their liking in violation of rules and by misuse of their powers, which caused national exchequer a loss of billions of rupees".

In June this year, the NAB approved initiation of an inquiry against Abbasi and former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and over alleged misuse of power regarding a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal project.