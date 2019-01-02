Share:

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday has filed appeals in Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging the verdicts of accountability court Islamabad in Al Azizia and Flagship references.

According to the media reports, NAB filed an appeal in Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the accountability court’s decision to acquit the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the corruption reference.

The accountability watchdog also approached IHC against the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption verdict. NAB believes that seven years jail term handed to Nawaz should be extended.

On December 24, the Accountability Court sentenced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to seven years in prison in Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference, while acquitting him in the Flagship Investment reference.