DHAKA - Nearly 300 newly elected members of Bangladesh’s parliament will take oath on Jan. 3, a government official said on Tuesday.

The Election Commission will publish the final results of Sunday’s general elections within a day or two in a government gazette before the swearing-in of the newly-elected members of the parliament, said Bangladeshi Information Minister Hasanul Haq Inu, also president of the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, an ally of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s ruling Grand Alliance.

Hasina’s ruling Bangladesh Awami League gained a stunning majority in the elections, winning 259 out 298 parliament seats, followed by its key ally, former President HM Ershad’s Jatiya Party with 20 seats in the election marred by violence which left at least 17 people dead.

Ex-Prime Minister Khaleda Zia’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party said five of its leaders who were elected in the 11th parliamentary polls will not take oath as the major opposition party has rejected the results, alleging various irregularities.

Meanwhile, Hasina’s ruling Bangladesh Awami League will form its new cabinet before Jan. 10, according to the party’s General Secretary Obaidul Quader. Quader, also the country’s road transport and bridges minister, told journalists on Tuesday that preparations were underway to form the new government with Hasina as the prime minister.

Her second straight five-year term of the longest serving Bangladeshi prime minister will end this month. Hasina is set to serve a record fourth term in office.