LAHORE - The KSE-100 index started the new year on a positive note, ending its 4 consecutive session close in the red, rallying by 930 points (or +2.51 percent), closing at 37,996 level. Positive sentiments were driven by reports that China has pledged to lend at least US$2bn to Pakistan to shore up its foreign exchange reserves. Moreover, Asad Umar’s recent statements that an incoming investment package from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), which promises to be the biggest foreign investment in Pakistan history, also boosted investor sentiments.

International Oil prices rose more than 2 percent, resultantly, E&P’s closed in the positive led by POL (+5 percent), OGDC (+5 percent) and PPL (+3.9 percent).

Out of the 323 scrips traded yesterday, 207 advanced, 98 declined and 18 remained unchanged.

Investor participation decreased today as traded volumes fell by 57 percent to 97mn, while traded value decreased by 61 percent to US$31mn.

Experts said that Stock Exchange welcomed new year with a bull run where KSE 100 index made an intraday high of +980 points to close at 37,996 level. Volumes remained subdued as 97mn shares changed hands during the day. PAEL (+4.7 percent) led volumes with 12mn shares traded. On the news front, Prime Minister Imran Khan rang in the new year saying that 2019 is the beginning of Pakistan's golden era and vowed to continue his mission against the ills plaguing the country. Among major stocks, ENGRO (+5 percent), OGDC (+4.7 percent), PPL (+3.6 percent), UBL (+5 percent), LUCK (+4.7 percent), POL (+4.8 percent) and HBL (+2.3 percent) cumulatively contributed +457 points towards the close. Commercial banks closed in the green zone where big banks boosted the index by +140 points. UBL (+5 percent), HBL (+2.3 percent), BAFL (+5 percent) and MCB (+1.3 percent) were the major movers of the mentioned sector. POL (+4.8 percent), PPL (+3.6 percent) and OGDC (+4.7 percent) from the E&P sector closed higher than its previous day close on back of increase in crude oil prices in international market.