LAGOS - Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday said the country is moving from potentials to actualization in 2019, and it’s a task to be accomplished by all.

In his New Year message to Nigerians, the president said he is on a mission to rescue the nation’s resources from being appropriated by a privileged few in their never ending quest to satisfy their greed. “I can assure you all that we are making steady and sustainable progress in all areas of national life. Those who are unbiased can see and appreciate the progress the country has made since 2015,” he added. Buhari said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) led government had resolved to build a country in which the resources were utilized for the benefit of citizens, irrespective of their socio-political affiliations. “We are on this mission together, and I assure you of a firm commitment to the ideals of a safe, secure, fair, just and prosperous country,” he added.

Nigerians desire peace, security, prosperity, inclusiveness and infrastructure development, a nation they can be proud of, a country that can hold its own among the nations, the president said. According to him, those who continued to trumpet falsehood and negativity were on their own, fighting a losing battle.

He reiterated his promises and declarations that the general elections would be free, fair and credible. The Nigerian leader acknowledged that the country had its challenges, but the government had resolved to combat and overcome them all.

He expressed the hope that Nigerians would renew the mandate they overwhelmingly gave the APC in 2015, for another term.